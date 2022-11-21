Hasan Ali is motivated to make a comeback after being dropped from the England series

Hasan Ali, a pacer for Pakistan, is eager to rejoin his country’s squad after being benched for the forthcoming three-match Test series against England

The selection committee, chaired by Muhammad Wasim, cut the right-armer after he only claimed five wickets in his previous four Test matches against Australia and Sri Lanka

“I will work hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the national team,” tweeted Hasan.

Congratulations to all my teams mates who got selected for the England Test series. InshAllah I will work hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the National Team 🇵🇰❤️#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/q7KaISCwle — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 21, 2022

In addition to 91 and 60 wickets in ODIs and T20Is, the speedster has grabbed 77 wickets in 21 Test matches.

The 28-year-old also expressed his congratulations to the athletes chosen for the eagerly awaited home series versus England.

The much awaited tour will see the England squad embark in Pakistan on November 27. The first Test is scheduled to start on December 1 in Rawalpindi.

There have been 12 previous matches at Rawalpindi, with the home team winning five and losing three. This will be England’s first Test match there.

On Friday, December 9, the second Test will be played in Multan, and on Saturday, December 17, the tour’s final Test will be played in Karachi at the National Stadium.

The 18-person squad for the Test series against England was named by Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim on Monday.

Strong first-class performances have earned mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Ali their first-ever Test calls-ups.

