Hazard believes FIFA World Cup will improve his situation at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard will alter his situation at Real Madrid

The impending FIFA World Cup 2022, according to Belgium’s Eden Hazard, will alter his situation at Real Madrid.

Hazard joined Los Blancos in 2019 after establishing himself at Chelsea, where he made 245 appearances, contributed 54 assists, and scored 85 goals.

Since then, the 31-year-old has not performed to his full potential, scoring just 7 goals in 72 games.

The Belgian forward, though, has stated that he wants to prove to the coach that he merits greater playing time.

“I don’t want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe my situation will change after the World Cup,” In a press conference before the World Cup, Hazard said.

“I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don’t play it’s difficult”.

Belgium fell 1-0 to eventual World Cup champion France in the 2018 World Cup semifinals, and they also lost 1-0 to Argentina in the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals.

On November 23, they begin their campaign against Canada. After that, they play Croatia and Morocco in Group F.

Belgium squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (Lens)

