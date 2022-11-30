How to watch FIFA Worldcup 2022 LIVE Stream? 1st-Dec-2022 LIVE Stream

Advertisement
With the FIFA World Cup 2022 only a few days away, excitement surrounding the event is at an all-time high.

While fans who have not been fortunate enough to visit the host country will be tuning in to see all the action of the mega-event on their TV screens and mobile devices. Fans from all over the world have begun to come in Qatar to watch their favourite superstars play.

With fuboTV, fans in the United States (U.S.) can watch the game live and on demand (start with a free trial). The live sports streaming service is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV as well as through a web browser. New users can join up for a free seven-day trial.

The match will also be broadcast on Peacock, Fox Sports Network, and Telemundo for American viewers.

The game will be televised on BBC One and live streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web in the United Kingdom (U.K.).

The FIFA World Cup will be televised on the Sports – 18 network in India.

Live TV broadcasts and mobile live streaming will be available for Pakistani football fans to watch the entire 2022 FIFA World Cup action. All of the mega-games event’s will be broadcast live on PTV Sports, A-Sports, and Ten Sports, and viewers can also catch the action via live streaming on the ARY Zap app and Jazz Tamasha app.

CountryTV ChannelLive Stream
U.S.Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.fuboTV, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App, Peacock, Fox Sports App.
U.K.BBC OneBBC iPLayer, BBC Sport Web.
IndiaSports -18 1 SD/HD, MTV HDJio Cinema
