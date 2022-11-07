England and New Zealand advanced to the last four stage and will face India

Even though England has advanced to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinals, their road has not been as easy as they had hoped. England and New Zealand advanced to the last four stage and will face India after England edged Australia for second place in the Super 12 Group 1 on Net Run Rate.

Due to their five-run loss to Ireland in the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup, England has yet to put on a complete display. Their situation was made more challenging by the postponed match against their bitter rivals Australia. One of the factors that has not worked well for them is their batting, which is the primary cause of the difficult trip to Australia.

However, England spinner Moeen Ali finds a positive in the difficult journey to the semifinals given that other teams have blasted through the first four rounds but failed to go past that point.

“I don’t think we’ve played that well in the whole tournament. But we got the job done. We wanted to get to the semis. In the past, we’ve played well and got through. This time I don’t think we’ve played well but we’ve got through and I feel the best is yet to come with this side, the best performance,” According to a report by the Yorkshire Post newspaper, Moeen Ali said.

Although England may not have played as well as they would have liked, the all-rounder said the semifinal is the perfect opportunity for them to get their act together.

“I don’t think we’ve really been near where we want to be, but now is a great opportunity to put that right and put in a team performance where we could be the best side in the tournament.

“You always talk about peaking at the right time and if you just about scrape through, it means you can get better. If we play our best cricket in the next two games we win the World Cup, I believe,” Moeen said.

Moeen added: “There is something to be said for winning ugly. I think the conditions have been hard work, the wickets haven’t been great, the weather’s been poor and it’s almost felt like a tournament that’s not really got going.

“But I think this is the stage where you want to be in at these tournaments and hopefully put in a good performance,” he said.

