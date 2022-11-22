ICC announces 2024 T20 World Cup format

The 20-team tournament will be held in the USA and West Indies.

The next T20 World Cup, which will be held in 2024, will have a new format, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 20-team tournament will be held in the USA and West Indies. There will be two rounds before the knockout rounds.

“The top two teams in each of the four groups of five will move on to the Super Eight phase, where the remaining teams will be split into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will then move on to the semi-finals, according to a press release from the ICC.

Along with the hosts, USA and West Indies, the top four teams in each Super 12 group at the just-ended T20 World Cup in Australia earned spots in the 2024 tournament.

The next best teams in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, also qualified for the big event.

Regional qualifiers will decide who gets the last eight spots for the 2024 event.

In the regional qualifiers, Africa, Asia, and Europe will each have two spots. The Americas and East-Asia-Pacific regions will each have one spot.

The ICC is sure that “with more teams and a new format, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 will be full of new matches and important moments.”

It’s important to remember that England won the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

With a modest goal of 138 runs to reach, England got there in 19 overs.

England is the first men’s team to win both the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup at the same time.

