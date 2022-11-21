ICC modifies the rules for the 2024 T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2024 format, which will be hosted by the West Indies and the Americas, was unveiled on Monday by the International Cricket Council (ICC), who claimed that it would differ significantly from prior competitions.

According to the ICC, two teams from each group will move on to the Super 8 stage of the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will feature 20 teams divided into four groups.

“The 20-team tournament proper in 2024 will work in two phases before the knockouts, though in a different framework from the First Round/Super 12 format at the 2021 and 2022 edition,” the council said.

Two groups will be formed from the Super 8 teams.

The top two teams from the Super 8 will also advance to the semifinals.

The next T20 World Cup will feature up to 55 matches.

On account of their status as hosts, the USA and the West Indies have qualified, while Pakistan, England, India, and New Zealand have done so based on their performance in 2022.

“Qualifying as hosts alongside the West Indies, the tournament will be ground-breaking for the USA, hosting their first global event.” The ICC said.

“As hosts, the West Indies and the USA take up the first two spots for 2024. From there, performances at the 2022 edition, and the ICC T20I rankings cut-off on November 14, determined the next 10 teams.”

On the basis of their performances this year, Australia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and South Africa have also qualified.

The remaining eight teams will be chosen depending on the outcomes of qualifiers, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh have already secured their spots based on ranking.

Two teams each from the continents of Africa, Asia, and Europe, while one each from the Pacific and the Americas will qualify, it said.

