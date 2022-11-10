ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – England vs India Full Highlights

England qualified to the final of the T20 World Cup they will face Pakistan

After beating India by 10 wickets on Thursday in Adelaide, England qualified to the final of the Twenty20 World Cup, where they will face Pakistan. In 1992, the English men also faced off against the Men in Green in the World Cup final.

At Adelaide Oval on Thursday, England beat India by 10 wickets to go to the Twenty20 World Cup final. Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler sparkled in a record unbroken opening stand.

When England plays Pakistan in the White-Ball Cricket World Cup final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, they will have the opportunity to become the first team to carry both global trophies after winning the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019.

They owe their triumph to opener Hales and captain Buttler, who startled a sizable audience of India supporters by successfully chasing down 169 with four overs left.

Hales reached his final score of 86 uninterrupted, and Buttler, who was unbeaten at 80, clinched the victory emphatically by hitting paceman Mohammed Shami over the head for six.

It was extra nice for Hales because he missed England’s 2019 victory due to a recreational drug issue.

He spent more than three years away from the England setup before being recalled to the team when Jonny Bairstow was hurt in an unlikely golf accident.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c) KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

