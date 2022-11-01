ICC T20 World Cup 2022 –England vs New Zealand Full Highlights

England beat New Zealand in Brisbane by a score of 20 runs.

The Kiwis were only able to score 159 runs out of a total of 180.

Jos Buttler (73), Alex Hales (52), Chris Woakes and Sam Curran each took two wickets for England.

England beat New Zealand in a nerve-wracking 20-run game that gave them new hope at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

England knew that losing would make it almost impossible for them to stay in the game, so they stayed alive and defended 179 at the Gabba despite a lot of pressure.

When the Black Caps were down to 28-2, Glenn Phillips and captain Kane Williamson put together a stand of 91 runs from 59 balls. This made it look like the game had turned in their favour.

England vs New Zealand Full Highlights

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.