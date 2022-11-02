ICC T20 World Cup 2022 –India vs Bangladesh Full Highlights

India beat Bangladesh by five runs in Super 12 match played in Adelaide.

India prevailed over Bangladesh in a Super 12 match played in Adelaide on Wednesday despite the presence of rain. India won the match by five runs. Because of this result, the Men In Blue are now in first place overall in the Group 2 table.

At the beginning of the game, Bangladesh extended an invitation to India to bat first. India’s innings got off to a sluggish start, as they lost their captain, Rohit Sharma, for 2. Despite this, India was able to reach 184 for 6 after 20 overs thanks to a fifty from KL Rahul and an unbeaten 64 from Virat Kohli off only 44 balls.

As a reaction, Bangladesh got off to a solid start, with Litton Das taking the lead in the hunt for runs. Before the game was called off due to rain, he reached his half century off of just 21 balls. This resulted in the target being lowered to 151 runs in 16 overs.

Arshdeep Singh held his nerve on the final ball as Bangladesh needed 7 runs to win, allowing India to win by 5 runs. Bangladesh had started well, chasing 185, but when the target was reduced to 151 in 16 overs using the DLS method due to rain, Bangladesh lost the plot and lost wickets in quick succession, losing the match by 5 runs. Earlier, Virat Kohli hit 64 off 44 balls as India posted a total of 184 for 6 against Bangladesh in the ongoing Group 2 match in Adelaide. KL Rahul (32-ball 50) and Suryakumar Yadav (16-ball 30) also contributed significantly. Earlier in the game, Virat Kohli passed Mahela Jayawardene to become the T20 World Cup’s all-time leading run-scorer.

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.