ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – Newzealand vs Pakistan Full Highlights

Pakistan will play in their third T20 World Cup game since the competition’s inception in 2007

Pakistani supporters began comparing Babar Azam and company’s run to Imran Khan and his squad’s performance in the 1992 World Cup as they made it into the T20 World Cup semifinal.

And it appears that the dream is still alive, as Pakistan defeated New Zealand to advance to the final, much like they did in the semi-final of the 1992 World Cup. With the victory, Pakistan will play in their third T20 World Cup championship game since the competition’s inception in 2007.

Everyone had concerns about the team’s opening duo going into this game, but it seems like the 105-run partnership between captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan should put those concerns to rest.

After Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, decided to bat first, Daryl Mitchell’s half-century enabled New Zealand set a goal of 153 runs.

When Pakistan contained New Zealand at 49/3 after eight overs, they had made a strong start.

But Kane Williamson and Mitchell’s 68-run partnership got New Zealand back into the match.

If the partnership had persisted, New Zealand might have needed a larger total because it appeared to be dangerous for Pakistan. Williamson was nevertheless bowled out by Shaheen in the 17th over, putting an end to New Zealand’s momentum.

However, Mitchell and James Neesham enabled the Black Caps to declare at 152/4, ending the innings.

Newzealand vs Pakistan Full Highlights

Watch Video

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

