ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – Pakistan vs South Africa Full Highlights

Pakistan rallied from 48-4 to 185-9, then took regular wickets to deny South Africa in a rain-shortened chase.

Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals if they beat Bangladesh on Sunday and South Africa lose to Netherlands or India lose to Zimbabwe.

Pakistan’s slim chances of progressing in the Men’s T20 World Cup were boosted by a brilliantly frenetic win over South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

Pakistan rallied from 48-4 to 185-9, then took regular wickets to deny South Africa in a rain-shortened chase, winning by 33 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals if they beat Bangladesh on Sunday and South Africa loses to the Netherlands or India loses to Zimbabwe.

They owe a lot to Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed, who put on an incredible 82-ball partnership.

Pakistan vs South Africa Full Highlights:

Great knocks from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan, followed by a three-wicket haul from Shaheen Afridi, helped Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs in a rain-shortened Super 12 Group 2 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan chose to bat first and were quickly dismissed, but Iftikhar and Shadab anchored the innings and took the team’s total to 185/9 in 20.0 overs. Anrich Nortje was the standout bowler for South Africa, taking four wickets. South Africa lost four wickets while chasing 186 before the game was called off due to rain, and the target was reduced to 142 in 14.0 overs. Later, Pakistan bowled out the Proteas for 108 and won by 33 runs to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

Advertisement

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.