ICC T20 World Cup 2022 –Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Full Highlights

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their T20 World Cup Group 1 match.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s unbeaten 66 and Wanindu Hasaranga’s three wickets helped them win.

Afghanistan chose to bowl first and started off well, but Sri Lanka kept getting the breakthroughs.

After beating Afghanistan by 6 wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane, Sri Lanka kept its hopes of making it to the semi-finals alive. Dhananjaya de Silva scored 66 runs without getting out, which won the game for his team.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani scored 42 runs together in the first five overs, which was a good start for their team. But Lahiru Kumara broke through right after the powerplay, after Gurbaz had been thrown out.

AFG was putting together partnerships, but none of them got very big because Sri Lankan bowlers kept getting the breakthrough. When Afghanistan lost the in-form Ibrahim Zadran, they were in trouble. He looked good and hit some good shots, but Lahiru Kumara’s last over put an end to his knock

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.