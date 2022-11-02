ICC T20 World Cup 2022 –Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Full Highlights

Zimbabwe’s prospects of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals effectively vanished following their five-wicket loss to the Netherlands in a Group 2 encounter on Wednesday in Adelaide.

After defeating the defending champions Pakistan, Craig Ervine’s squad had high expectations for a top-two finish in the group, but they were all but eliminated after falling to fourth place behind South Africa, India, and Bangladesh.

Ervine’s decision to bat at Adelaide Oval was unsuccessfully vindicated when they were all out for 117 in 19.2 overs.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Full Highlights:

The Netherlands defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in a Super 12 Group 2 match at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, led by a three-wicket haul from Paul van Meekeren and a 52-run knock from Max ODowd. Zimbabwe chose to bat first and lost wickets quickly as Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Logan Van Beek, and Brandon Glover bundled out Zimbabwe at 117. Sikandar Raza scored 40 runs off 24 balls to lead Zimbabwe. Later, thanks to ODowd’s 52 runs, the Netherlands chased down the target in just 18.0 overs.

