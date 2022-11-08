ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final 1 PAK vs NZ predictions

Advertisement
New Zealand vs. Pakistan? Semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Pakistan 1. In the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand and Pakistan will play each other. The T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final 1 match between New Zealand and Pakistan is on November 9. (Wednesday).

Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, is where the game will be played. In the match, Pakistan is led by Babar Azam, who is the captain. New Zealand’s captain is Kane Williamson. In the super 12 round, Pakistan was in Group 2, while New Zealand was in Group 1.

New Zealand played a total of 5 games during the super 12 round. They beat Australia, Ireland, and Sri Lanka in three games. England beat New Zealand in one game, and their game against Afghanistan was rained out. With 7 points, New Zealand had the most net runs and came out on top of the points table.

When it comes to Pakistan, they had 6 points, which put them in second place in Group 2. Pakistan won 3 of its 5 games and lost 2 of them. South Africa, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh all lost to Pakistan. But India and Zimbabwe beat them in two games.

Head-to-Head Records

StatsMatchesNZ WonPAK WonNR
Overall2811170
At Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia0000
In the last 5 matches5140
In T20 World Cup6240

 

Predicted Scores For New Zealand  vs Pakistan Match

Team1st Innings2nd Innings
NZ160-180140-160
PAK160-180130-150
