ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule – How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming? England vs New Zealand | AFG vs SL

ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule – How to Watch Live Streaming?

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How to Watch England vs New Zealand | AFG vs SL Live Streaming – The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming?

Watch live In India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Hence, Star Sports channels will broadcast all the matches of the tournament in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, where fans with subscriptions can enjoy the matches.

Watch live In Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, RTA Sports and Ariana TV will broadcast ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Watch live In Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Siyatha RV will present the live-action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Watch live In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will broadcast the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Watch live In Pakistan

In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will present the tournament to viewers.

Watch live In Nepal

In Nepal, Star Sports will broadcast the tournament.

Watch live In Australia

In Australia, Kayo Sports and Foxtel will present the live telecast and live stream of the tournament.

Watch live In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports will present the live telecast of the tournament.

Watch live In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will present the live-action of the tournament.

Watch live In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the tournament.

Watch live In Caribbean (West Indies)

In the Caribbean region (West Indies), ESPN will present the live-action of the tournament.

Watch live in United States

In the United States, Willow TV and Willow Xtra will present the live streaming and live telecast of the matches of the tournament.

Watch live In Canada

Willow TV Canada will present the tournament in Canada.

Watch live In UAE and Middle-East

In UAE and Middle-east, BeIN Sports will present the live action of the tournament.

Expected Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Match Details

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Match Timings– 1:30 PM IST

Expected Playing XI

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Match Details

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date and Time: November 1, 09:30 AM

 

