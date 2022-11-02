ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule – How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming? Zimbabwe vs Netherlands | India vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands | India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming – The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.
How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming?
Watch live In India
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Hence, Star Sports channels will broadcast all the matches of the tournament in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, where fans with subscriptions can enjoy the matches.
Watch live In Afghanistan
In Afghanistan, RTA Sports and Ariana TV will broadcast ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Watch live In Sri Lanka
In Sri Lanka, Siyatha RV will present the live-action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Watch live In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will broadcast the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Watch live In Pakistan
In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will present the tournament to viewers.
Watch live In Nepal
In Nepal, Star Sports will broadcast the tournament.
Watch live In Australia
In Australia, Kayo Sports and Foxtel will present the live telecast and live stream of the tournament.
Watch live In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports will present the live telecast of the tournament.
Watch live In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will present the live-action of the tournament.
Watch live In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the tournament.
Watch live In Caribbean (West Indies)
In the Caribbean region (West Indies), ESPN will present the live-action of the tournament.
Watch live in United States
In the United States, Willow TV and Willow Xtra will present the live streaming and live telecast of the matches of the tournament.
Watch live In Canada
Willow TV Canada will present the tournament in Canada.
Watch live In UAE and Middle-East
In UAE and Middle-east, BeIN Sports will present the live action of the tournament.
Expected playing Xi
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren
Match Details
Venue Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Date and Time: November 2, 9:30 AM
Expected Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk)/Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.
Match Details:
Venue: Adelaide Oval
Date and Time: November 2, 01:30 PM
