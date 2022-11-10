Imran Khan thinks Pakistan can win the World Cup final

Imran Khan asserts that the Pakistani team is capable of winning the World Cup final

According to Imran, his squad in the 1992 World Cup semifinal victory over New Zealand

According to the PTI head, the entire country is celebrating the victory

Imran Khan, the chairman of PTI, had strong hopes for the victory of the Pakistani national cricket team in the Twenty20 World Cup, which is presently taking place in Australia.

Imran Khan remarked, “I’m certain that Pakistan has a team capable of winning the World Cup InshAllah,” on Wednesday’s episode of Piers Morgan’s “TalkTV” programme.

Imran Khan, who was delighted with the Men in Green’s thrilling victory, compared it to the 1992 World Cup, saying, “We overcame New Zealand in the semifinal and then we played England in the final.”

“I’m confident that Pakistan has a team capable of winning the World Cup InshAllah”-@ImranKhanPTI on @PiersUncensored pic.twitter.com/9z1ZdoHubk — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 9, 2022

The victory has brought much-needed encouragement to the Green Shirts, who are now looking forward to the final, Khan stated with a smile. “The entire country is celebrating the success,” he said.

“I believe our squad presents well. We might easily prevail in the championship, in my opinion.””I think our team looks good. I think we might just win the final.”

The group led by Babar Azam prevailed by seven wickets in the semifinals. The Men in Green easily attained the 153-run mark that the Black Caps had set for Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, and captain Babar Azam combined for a 105-run partnership. The partnership was broken when New Zealand dismissed Babar for 53 in the 12th over. Pakistan needed to make 47 runs off of 43 balls at that point.

But the Men In Green had made significant progress by that point. The scoreboard was maintained moving along by Rizwan and Mohammad Haris till the wicketkeeper went out caught at run out at 57.

The final ball of the 19th over resulted in Haris being caught at short fine leg. Pakistan won the game by seven wickets in the very next over.

India or England will now square off against The Men In Green tomorrow.

After Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, decided to bat first, Daryl Mitchell’s half-century enabled New Zealand set a goal of 153 runs.

