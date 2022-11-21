Wasim Akram, a renowned Pakistani pacer, has spoken out about claims of match-fixing during his career

In an interview with Wide World of Sports, Akram said that his autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir, was motivated by the charges of match-fixing

“In Australia, England, West Indies and India my name is taken in World XI as one of the greatest bowlers ever. But in Pakistan, this social media generation refers to me as match-fixer,” chuckled Akram.

Exclusive: Wasim Akram opens up on his career, Pakistan cricket and dealing with the ‘match-fixing’ tag. 🏏🇵🇰#9WWOS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jDUo0zhnwB — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 20, 2022

It is important to remember that in the 1990s, the Pakistan Cricket Board established an inquiry panel, led by Justice Qayyum of the Lahore High Court, to look into allegations of match-fixing. The report, which was published in 2000, implicated several cricketers, including Salim Malik and Ata-ur-Rehman.

It should be noted that the panel granted Akram the benefit of the doubt in its report on match-fixing.

“Ata-ur-self-incrimination Rehman’s has contributed significantly to the lack of sufficient evidence against Wasim Akram. The report added, “This Commission is prepared to extend the benefit of the doubt to him.

“On the other hand, there is some evidence that questions his honesty. As a result, this Commission urges that he be relieved of his duties as captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team and replaced with a trustworthy individual. His funds should also be looked at, and he should also be censured,” it continued.

After the findings was released, the commission additionally assessed a Rs. 300,000 fine to Wasim Akram.

In 2003, Akram’s 18-year career came to an end. He is still regarded as one of Pakistan’s all-time best fast bowlers. The left-arm bowler claimed 502 ODI and 414 Test wickets.

Cocaine dependence

His cocaine addiction after retiring has also been made public in Akram’s book.

“I enjoyed indulging myself and having fun. South Asia has an all-consuming, alluring, and damaging fame culture. A night can have ten parties, and some people do. And I felt the effects of it. My gadgets become vices, “He stated as reported by ESPNcricinfo in his book.

“The worst part is that I became dependent on cocaine. My use gradually became more serious to the point that I felt I had to use it in order to function after I was offered a line at a party in England. It all seemed innocent enough at the time.

“It was out of control. I was unable to stop it. One line would multiply by two, which would then multiply by four, which would multiply by one, which would multiply by two. I had trouble falling asleep. I was unable to eat. I lost track of my diabetes, which led to migraines and mood changes in me. Like many addicts, a part of me welcomed the revelation since the secrecy had been draining.

The former cricketer-turned-commentator battled drug addiction for a very long time, but it was only resolved following the death of his first wife.

“Huma’s final altruistic, unintentional deed was to help me overcome my drug abuse. That lifestyle was over, and I haven’t looked back since “He composed.

