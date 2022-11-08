In PSL 8, after leaving Karachi Kings, Babar Azam will join which team?

Babar Azam has scored the most runs in the tournament’s history so far.

Pakistan’s captain in all formats, Babar Azam, has decided to leave Karachi Kings before the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL). says Several news sources, Babar joined Karachi Kings in the second year of the tournament and went on to break the records for runs scored in that tournament.

He has scored the most runs in the tournament’s history so far. In 64 innings, he has scored 2,398 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 121.97. In the fifth season of the tournament, when he was at bat, he helped Karachi win their only PSL title.

Before PSL 7, the 28-year-old was named captain of the team, but things didn’t go as planned. Karachi only had one win all season, giving them the worst record in the history of the league. Reports say that Karachi’s poor performance was caused by a number of things, including a toxic dressing room.

With the PSL 8 draught coming up soon, it’s likely that Babar will look for a new team for the next tournament. It shouldn’t be hard for the star batter to find a new team, though, since almost every franchise would want to pick him up in the draught.

Karachi Kings can also look into other options besides the draught. With how valuable Babar is, it wouldn’t be hard to make a good trade. From what we know, Karachi Kings and other franchises are having a lot of conversations behind the scenes.

Peshawar Zalmi might jump at the chance to trade for the experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik and sign the former number one T20 batter. Another possibility is a trade with the Quetta Gladiators for their best pacer, Naseem Shah, who has also said he wants to leave his team.

Babar could also leave the team and try to get picked up in the PSL 8 draught. In this case, he would probably go to Lahore Qalandars, who have the first platinum pick in the draught. But then the team would have to let go of either Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, or Haris Rauf.

Another worry is that Babar will have to be chosen as a captain, and it’s still not clear which team will be willing to switch captains in the next tournament.

