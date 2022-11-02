India defeated Bangladesh by just 5 Runs (DLS Method)

India beat Bangladesh in a Super 12 game

India was able to reach 184 for 6 after 20 overs thanks to a fifty from KL Rahul and an unbeaten 64 from Virat Kohli

The target dropped to 151 runs in 16 overs

India prevailed over Bangladesh in a Super 12 match played in Adelaide on Wednesday despite the presence of rain. India won the match by five runs. Because of this result, the Men In Blue are now in first place overall in the Group 2 table.

At the beginning of the game, Bangladesh extended an invitation to India to bat first. India’s innings got off to a sluggish start, as they lost their captain, Rohit Sharma, for 2. Despite this, India was able to reach 184 for 6 after 20 overs thanks to a fifty from KL Rahul and an unbeaten 64 from Virat Kohli off only 44 balls.

As a reaction, Bangladesh got off to a solid start, with Litton Das taking the lead in the hunt for runs. Before the game was called off due to rain, he reached his half century off of just 21 balls. This resulted in the target being lowered to 151 runs in 16 overs.

As soon as the game was restarted, Bangladesh continued to lose wickets in a hurry, and it all started when Das was run out for 60. Within a short time, Mohammed Shami delivered India’s second successful delivery.

After that, Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the same over, and then Hardik Pandya scalped two batsmen in the over that came after that.

Playing XI

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

🔹 Rahul, Kohli fifties

🔹 Litton Das’ calculated assault

We had a humdinger in the #T20WorldCup in Adelaide with India holding their nerve in a tense climax. #INDvBAN Report 👇https://t.co/NTCB7UDJN6 — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022

