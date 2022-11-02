The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a 60% likelihood of rain for the Super 12

Match between India and Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup which is in danger of being called off owing to the weather

As they face Bangladesh on Wednesday in Adelaide for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Team India will be hoping to go back on the winning track

Advertisement

However, due to Adelaide’s severe rain on the night before the game, it’s possible that it will be called off. The cricket enthusiasts would be crossing their fingers. India has so far competed in three games, winning two and losing one to South Africa. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has won two games out of its first three matches and lost one.

The winner of this game advances to the semifinals. That is something that both India and Bangladesh will be conscious of when they compete in Adelaide.

Rain is expected to cause the Super 12 game to be postponed by 60%, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. “Cloudy. Showers with a 60% chance of occurrence are most probable in the evening. southwesterly winds 20 to 30 km/h, “Read the Wednesday weather prediction from Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology.

Weather has had a negative impact on the current T20 World Cup, especially in Melbourne, where four games have been postponed or cancelled owing to rain, including three that were called off before a ball was bowled.

Due to rain in Adelaide on Tuesday, Team India conducted their practise session indoors earlier. With regard to India’s game, the Men in Blue are coming off a five-wicket defeat to South Africa. However, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in their most recent match by a score of three runs.

With four points and two victories in three games, India is in second place. With four points and two victories from three games, Bangladesh is in third place.

Advertisement

Also Read ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – India vs South Africa Full Highlights South Africa defeated India on Sunday to boost their Twenty20 World Cup...