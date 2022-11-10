India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final

Sporting destiny is unreasonable. We don’t know how it works, but decades of evidence prove its existence

Pakistan’s rise from almost-elimination to title glory is the latest example

Today’s big-ticket match will determine who joins them. India-Pakistan shouts have become louder since last night, although perceptions may go haywire in this format

No side has ever held the ODI and T20 World Cups at the same time, and a win today moves England closer to achieving the feat. Indians, who haven’t won ICC trophy since 2013, are eager to prove naysayers wrong. Two high-flying teams, Adelaide Oval, and a position in the final: it’s huge. Welcome to Cricbuzz’s coverage of the 2022 T20 World Cup’s second semifinal. Before Toss and Teams, check out our updates and articles.

Landscape-watching from an aeroplane is fun. Because each city’s skyline tells a tale. Travelers to Adelaide with a window seat may see The Oval. Even from a thousand feet overhead, the stadium north of Adelaide’s city centre is hard to miss. Three sections new megastructure with white canopies, one part grass bank with old scoreboard. Great mix of old and new. The 2014 architectural overhaul was mainly favourably received, which is not always a guarantee because it risks meddling with charm and history dating back to the Chappells, Bradman, and beyond.

Like the venue of their semifinal, India may be moving forward, but it loves history. The T20 game reflects this. Longtime pragmatism didn’t do credit to available talent. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid had to contemplate the other theory following last year’s campaign, and their project redesign gained steam via bilaterals. Early-season conditions in Australia changed that story.

India has had no issue delving into their history and playing a type of cricket that is both modern and part old. Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh bring freshness to their game, but Virat Kohli’s class keeps them afloat. This voyage will be tested against England, for whom Adelaide was a white-ball cricket crossroads.

The first knockout match between these two sides in 35 years may be seismic. Cricket’s big boys who haven’t won recently are in one corner. Last one was against England in 20-overs. Jos Buttler and co. have a chance to reach a third ICC final in five straight competitions and establish they’re ahead in white-ball growth. These sides’ paths may have diverged, but their destination is the same. The format is short and changeable enough for either team to rationalise a loss at this level, but the invitation to ascend back to the top of the world is so golden that none will downplay winning.

T20I Head to Head: India 12 – England 10. India also hold a 2-1 record over England in T20 World Cups and won by a similar margin in the series contested by these sides in July this year.

– In 11 men’s T20Is at Adelaide Oval, the toss-winner has never won.

KL Rahul needs one six to become the 14th player and third Indian with 100 T20I sixes.

India’s middle order has six 50+ scores, while England’s has none.

