Indian cricketer strikes seven sixes in one over: WATCH

In the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday in Ahmedabad, the captain of Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, hit seven sixes in one over. This was the first time in List A cricket that this had happened.
Gaikwad did it in the next-to-last over of the innings, which led to 43 runs and was bowled by Shiva Singh, who spins with his left arm.
The right-handed batter hit a six on every ball in the over, including a no-ball and a free hit that came after it.
6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣nb,6⃣,6⃣
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 4⃣3⃣ runs in one over! 🔥🔥Advertisement
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 4⃣3⃣ runs in one over! 🔥🔥
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2022
Gaikwad had a great innings, scoring 220 runs without being out in 159 balls. He hit ten fours and sixteen sixes during this time.
Shiva, on the other hand, had a disappointing score of 0-88 after nine overs.
Gaikwad’s heroics helped Maharashtra score 330-5 in the 50 overs they were given, and the other batters added 96 runs over 142 balls.
The 43-run over was the same as what Brett Hampton and Joe Carter scored off Willem Ludick in a Ford Trophy game between Northern Districts and Central Districts in 2018.
Gaikwad’s efforts led to the 39th List A double-century and the fifth-highest score by an Indian in that format.
After making his international debut in 2021, the 25-year-old has played in one Twenty20 International (T20I) and nine One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India.
