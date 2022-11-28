Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Irshad Ali of Pakistan won gold medal at South Asian Karate Championship 2022
Irshad Ali of Pakistan won gold medal at South Asian Karate Championship 2022

Irshad Ali of Pakistan won gold medal at South Asian Karate Championship 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Irshad Ali of Pakistan won gold medal at South Asian Karate Championship 2022

Irshad Ali of Pakistan won gold medal at South Asian Karate Championship 2022

Advertisement
  • Sri Lanka hosted South Asian Karate Championship 2022
  • Irshad Ali was the individual kata champion and won the gold medal
  • Arzoo has won silver in individual karate in the junior women’s category
Advertisement

Irshad Ali was the individual kata champion and won the gold medal. Irshad Ali had earlier triumphed in the individual kata competition for competitors under the age of 21 and earned the gold medal.

Pakistan wins their third gold medal at the South Asian Karate Championship, which is taking place in Colombo. India was Pakistan’s opponent.

In the team kata competition, Pakistan prevailed over India, while Mah Gul won the gold medal in the minus 61 kilograms weight class.

The tally of gold medals won by Pakistan has reached to three as Saifullah earned gold in his respective category.

A female athlete named Arzoo has won silver in individual karate in the junior women’s category.

Earlier this year, Pakistani athletes won eight medals, including two gold, in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Advertisement

Also Read

South African visas were provided to Pakistan hockey squad with FM Bilawal’s backing
South African visas were provided to Pakistan hockey squad with FM Bilawal’s backing

With the assistance of Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, visas for...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story