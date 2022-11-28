Irshad Ali of Pakistan won gold medal at South Asian Karate Championship 2022

Sri Lanka hosted South Asian Karate Championship 2022

Arzoo has won silver in individual karate in the junior women’s category

Irshad Ali was the individual kata champion and won the gold medal. Irshad Ali had earlier triumphed in the individual kata competition for competitors under the age of 21 and earned the gold medal.

Pakistan wins their third gold medal at the South Asian Karate Championship, which is taking place in Colombo. India was Pakistan’s opponent.

In the team kata competition, Pakistan prevailed over India, while Mah Gul won the gold medal in the minus 61 kilograms weight class.

The tally of gold medals won by Pakistan has reached to three as Saifullah earned gold in his respective category.

Earlier this year, Pakistani athletes won eight medals, including two gold, in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

