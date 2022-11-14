Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • It is unlikely that Shaheen Afridi will play in England’s Test series
It is unlikely that Shaheen Afridi will play in England’s Test series

It is unlikely that Shaheen Afridi will play in England’s Test series

Articles
Advertisement
It is unlikely that Shaheen Afridi will play in England’s Test series

It is unlikely that Shaheen Afridi will play in England’s Test series

Advertisement
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi could not be able to play in Test series against England
  • His right knee issue flared up again during the T20 World Cup final
  • Pakistan’s assault will likely be altered for the Test series against England
Advertisement

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi could not be able to play in the first Test of the three-match series against England, which is scheduled to begin on December 1 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

After Shaheen “landed awkwardly” during the game and was unable to complete his over, his right knee issue flared up again during the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

“The same right knee which troubled him of late hit the ground when he took Brook’s catch. It definitely is a sort of recurrence of the same injury. The seriousness of his injury is yet to be determined. The team management has decided to judge the seriousness of his injury on the team’s return to Pakistan,” an official from the team management told the publication.

“Now we are on our way to Pakistan and have no time left to form a panel of doctors to look into the seriousness of Shaheen’s injury in Australia. A panel of doctors will look into his status on the team’s return to Pakistan and a further update will be available once they go through all the tests.”

The News was informed by team insiders that Shaheen will not be able to lead Pakistan’s offence at the start of the three-match Test series.

“I fear that Shaheen could well be seen missing the entire Test series against England. He requires a lengthy rest and treatment to overcome his knee problem once and for all,” a source said.

Advertisement

“So it would be too risky to even think of playing him in the series at all — what to talk about the first Test,” it added.

Pakistan’s assault will likely be altered for the Test series against England. Shaheen might miss the entire season, according to one of the former Pakistan Cricket Board physicians who was contacted.

“If you want a fit and ready Shaheen for the next World Cup (2023, 50-overs aside), you have to give him at least three to four months’ break to make him completely fit injury,” he said.

The 22-year-old fast bowler took out Alex Hales in the T20 World Cup championship match against England. He later assisted Shadab Khan in taking out Harry Brook and grabbed the ball just in time, but landed on his right knee.

Shaheen onto the field to bowl his first ball in the 16th over, but he had virtually little chance of remaining in the game and was clearly in discomfort. Iftikhar Ahmed completed his over while the pacer, who was experiencing knee pain, had to leave the field and be replaced by Khushdil Shah.

At Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Men in Green were defeated by England in the final game of the game’s shortest format.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan bowlers give optimism in T20 World Cup final versus England
Pakistan bowlers give optimism in T20 World Cup final versus England

Sam Curran took three wickets for 12 runs. England kept Pakistan to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Win over Kings is credited to Naseem and Hasnain
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Win over Kings is credited to Naseem and Hasnain
Martin Guptill hits first hundred of PSL 2023
Martin Guptill hits first hundred of PSL 2023
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for February 19, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for February 19, 2023- Details
Wordle today February 19, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 19, 2023: Here’s answer
Khel ka Junoon: 'Victory of Quetta Gladiators was predicted in BOL transmission' says Jameel Farooqui
Khel ka Junoon: 'Victory of Quetta Gladiators was predicted in BOL transmission' says Jameel Farooqui
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story