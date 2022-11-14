It is unlikely that Shaheen Afridi will play in England’s Test series

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi could not be able to play in the first Test of the three-match series against England, which is scheduled to begin on December 1 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

After Shaheen “landed awkwardly” during the game and was unable to complete his over, his right knee issue flared up again during the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

“The same right knee which troubled him of late hit the ground when he took Brook’s catch. It definitely is a sort of recurrence of the same injury. The seriousness of his injury is yet to be determined. The team management has decided to judge the seriousness of his injury on the team’s return to Pakistan,” an official from the team management told the publication.

“Now we are on our way to Pakistan and have no time left to form a panel of doctors to look into the seriousness of Shaheen’s injury in Australia. A panel of doctors will look into his status on the team’s return to Pakistan and a further update will be available once they go through all the tests.”

The News was informed by team insiders that Shaheen will not be able to lead Pakistan’s offence at the start of the three-match Test series.

“I fear that Shaheen could well be seen missing the entire Test series against England. He requires a lengthy rest and treatment to overcome his knee problem once and for all,” a source said.

“So it would be too risky to even think of playing him in the series at all — what to talk about the first Test,” it added.

Pakistan’s assault will likely be altered for the Test series against England. Shaheen might miss the entire season, according to one of the former Pakistan Cricket Board physicians who was contacted.

“If you want a fit and ready Shaheen for the next World Cup (2023, 50-overs aside), you have to give him at least three to four months’ break to make him completely fit injury,” he said.

The 22-year-old fast bowler took out Alex Hales in the T20 World Cup championship match against England. He later assisted Shadab Khan in taking out Harry Brook and grabbed the ball just in time, but landed on his right knee.

Shaheen onto the field to bowl his first ball in the 16th over, but he had virtually little chance of remaining in the game and was clearly in discomfort. Iftikhar Ahmed completed his over while the pacer, who was experiencing knee pain, had to leave the field and be replaced by Khushdil Shah.

At Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Men in Green were defeated by England in the final game of the game’s shortest format.

