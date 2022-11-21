“Josh has got a great cricket brain” Sean Abbott

Abbott said he wasn’t shocked by Josh Hazlewood’s excellent leadership

Hazlewood was named Australia’s 28th ODI captain

Australia will be aiming for a series sweep against England

Fast bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott of Australia said he wasn’t shocked by Josh Hazlewood’s excellent leadership during the home team’s 72-run victory over England on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Hazlewood is a highly seasoned captain.

After recently appointed full-time leader Pat Cummins was rested for the second game of the three-match series against England, Hazlewood was named Australia’s 28th ODI captain. Additionally, Hazlewood became just the fourth bowler to lead Australia in ODI matches.

With James Vince and Sam Billings leading England’s pursuit with a 122-run partnership, Hazlewood re-entered the fray and bowled the latter leg before wicket in the 28th over, bringing about the visitors’ batting collapse and dismissing them for 208.

“Once I knew I wasn’t playing, I was trying to wind him up. He tried to play it down… he was very nervous. He had a very good day and I think he took it all in his stride very well.”

“Josh has got a great cricket brain, he’s very experienced so I’m not surprised that he did such a good job as captain,” Abbott said

Abbott highlighted that Australia is using a collaborative leadership style in ODI cricket to achieve the desired results on the field. Abbott and Hazlewood have played together frequently in domestic cricket for New South Wales.

“You’ll have guys like Smith or Alex Carey behind the stumps with the gloves on that get a certain feeling about a field placement. We’re in a good space at the moment where people can make those changes and not need the captain to say it’s ok.”

“We had the new ODI captain in Pat Cummins running drinks for me the other night and running messages. It’s a team effort.”

Australia will be aiming for a series sweep against England when they take the field for the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday. Australia currently leads the series 2-0.

