Kieron Pollard announces retirement from IPL

Kieron Pollard, a former West Indian all-rounder, has retired from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and joined the coaching staff of Mumbai Indians (MI).

The massive all-rounder recalled his journey with MI and said his association with the five-time IPL champions in a lengthy social media post.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either,” he wrote.

“Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honored, and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons,” he added.

Pollard also revealed that he will be coaching batting for MI in the upcoming IPL season. In contrast, he will play for MI Emirates in the inaugural International League T20.

