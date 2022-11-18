Lanka Premier League 2022 to kick off from December 6

The first match of the Lanka Premier League 2022 is set to take place on December 6

The first match of the Lanka Premier League 2022 is set to take place at 3 p.m. local time on December 6 in Hambantota between the reigning champions Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators. Kandy Falcons, Dambulla Giants, and Colombo Stars are the other participating teams.

20 games will make up the first round of the competition, which will begin in Hambantota and then travel to Kandy and Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka. The R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo will also host the final round games.

While Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be on December 21, the League final will be played on December 23 at the RPICS, Colombo. Teams and players in the knockout stage do not get a break because Qualifier 2 will be played on December 22.

The top two teams on the points table will compete in Qualifier 1 during the Final Round Games, while the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the “Eliminator.” The winner of “Qualifier 1” advances directly to the championship round, while the loser of “Qualifier 1” plays the winner of the “Eliminator” in “Qualifier 2,” with the winner advancing to the championship round.

The 24 games that make up the 2022 Lanka Premier League will feature the best domestic and international cricketers. Several top international cricketers, including Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, D’Arcy Short, and Shoaib Malik, will take part in the 2019 edition of the competition.

“The appetite for cricket in Sri Lanka is huge and we are bringing the best of cricketing action to our fans in Sri Lanka. With the Lanka Premier League, we want to provide some high-energy T20 cricket throughout December.”

“Sri Lankan Cricket has always produced many world class players and the inclusion of top international cricketers like Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, and Janneman Malan among others is contributing to the growth and popularity of Lanka Premier League in the subcontinent. I am sure that the third edition will be a success like the last two seasons,” said Mr Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL.

