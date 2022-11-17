China’s Lu surges into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in badminton

Lu Guangzu of China defeated top seed and world No. 2 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 20-22, 21-15, 21-16 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the men’s singles competition at the Australia Open 2022.

“I executed my tactics well today. Despite a loss in the opening set, I stuck to my tactics to the end, which yielded a good result,” Despite losing the first set, I adhered to my tactics until the end, which led to a positive outcome.”

In 37 minutes, Shi Yuqi defeated his compatriot Weng Hongyang 21-14, 21-7 in the Round of 16 match.

The 22-year-old Li Shifeng demonstrated his skill by scoring 10-21, 21-12, 21-23 against the third-ranked and second-seeded Singaporean player Loh Kean Yew, despite being eliminated from the event as a result.

“There is a pity for me. Given the points, it seems that I played pretty well. I had some leading time in the third set, but I’m not satisfied with my performance in the last minutes,” Li said.

Malaysia’s Tze Yong Ng moved to the next round after defeating South Korea’s Kwang Hee Heo 21-16, 19-21, 21-5. Japan’s Koki Watanabe defeated compatriot Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 22-20, and Kodai Naraoka defeated Indonesia’s Christian Adinata 21-11, 21-16.

Huang Dongping and Feng Yanzhe of China earned their second victory in mixed doubles by defeating Lee Yu Lim and Kim Young Hyuk of South Korea 21-12, 14-21, 21-15 over the course of 55 minutes.

“The opponents we faced today posed a tougher challenge than our first-round game,” Huang said

China’s Han Yue beat Australia’s Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 21-6, 21-10 to go to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles competition. The seventh-seeded and No. 12 in the world Han will next face Japan’s fourth-seeded Nozomi Okuhara.

Zheng Shuxian and Zheng Yu of China defeated Meilysa Trias Puspita Sari and Rachel Allessya Rose of Indonesia 21-14, 21-8, according to Xinhua.

He Jiting and Zhou Haodong extended their winning streak in the men’s doubles by defeating Nipitphon Phuangphuapet of Thailand and Tang Huaidong of Australia 21-14, 21-14, while Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho of South Korea 18-21, 21-18, 21-18.

He/Zhou will face compatriots Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang, who defeated Indonesians Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Mohammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 21-12, 13-21, 21-10 in the second round.

