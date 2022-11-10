James Maddison and Callum Wilson both named to the 26-man England team

Neither player has represented England since 2019

Brendan Rodgers congratulates him and says he has shown himself with consistency

James Maddison of Leicester and Callum Wilson of Newcastle were both named to the 26-man England team that head coach Gareth Southgate unveiled on Thursday.

Although neither player has represented England since 2019, their recent club performances have earned them calls to the national team for the FIFA World Cup, which starts on November 20 in Qatar.

Regarding Maddison joining the squad, Southgate stated,

“He is playing really well. We think he can give us something slightly different to the attacking players that we’ve got. He’s playing as good as any of the attacking players in this country. He is a little bit different from the others. I think we need that.” While Wilson’s latest international appearance came in October 2019, Maddison’s most recent England appearance occurred in November 2019.

Since August 2021, Maddison has contributed to more goals than any other English player, while Wilson has six Premier League goals and two assists this year. Since August 2021, Maddison has contributed to more goals than any other English player in the Premier League.

“We’ve been trying to get the balance just perfect. Today’s roster is more crucial than ever; with just five substitutes, you may change practically half of your team. When a match is in a different stage and when a tournament is in a different stage, you want various things. With 26 players, we were able to take some risks that we couldn’t have taken with 23 since we had to cover a few players who weren’t entirely match fit. Although we have less depth in some sections of our country than others, we believe we have all the coverage we need.”

According to Southgate, as reported by James Maddison has been called up to the England World Cup squad, and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers congratulates him and says he has shown himself with consistency, a work ethic, and potential.

“James has always seemed to have a strong desire to grow and become the best version of himself. Since we were still unsure when I spoke to him this morning, I was just assuming that he was in the squad regardless of my argument on the upcoming World Cup. Whatever happens, whether you win the argument or not, the important thing is to advance and grow, and he has the mindset to achieve that. It’s excellent news for both him and his nation.”

Team England for the World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, and Jordan Pickford for Everton (Newcastle).

Defenders: Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolves), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), and Luke Shaw (Man Utd).

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Declan Rice (West Ham), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), and Mason Mount (Chelsea).

Forwards include James Maddison (Man City), Phil Foden (Man City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), and Harry Kane (Tottenham) (Leicester City).

