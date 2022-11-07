Islam Makhachev requests that the UFC cease “playing games” with his upcoming bout

Islam Makhachev is growing increasingly angry with the UFC

Makhachev was anticipated to face Alexander Volkanovski in Perth

Makhachev made his remarks after Volkanovski questioned Islam’s desire for the fight

Advertisement

As the newly crowned lightweight champion gets ready to make his first title defence following his convincing submission victory over Charles Oliveira last month in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev is growing increasingly angry with the UFC.

The native of Dagestan and protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov was anticipated to face Alexander Volkanovski in Perth, Australia, in 2019. However, based on Makhachev’s most recent Tweet, in which he urged the UFC to “stop playing games” and provide the contract for his upcoming bout, that fight appears to be in peril.

I’m not sure what UFC wants, February Australia or March Vegas, I honestly don’t care about location and opponent, I never choose opponents. Just send a contract and stop playing games — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 5, 2022

Advertisement

“I’m not sure what UFC wants, February Australia or March Vegas, I honestly don’t care about location and opponent, I never choose opponents. Just send a contract and stop playing games,”, Makhachev wrote in a post yesterday.

Makhachev made his remarks after Volkanovski questioned Islam’s desire for the fight following their encounter at UFC 280, raising doubts about Islam’s commitment to the contest.

Are you a man of your word? @MAKHACHEVMMA? 🇦🇺 Let’s make it happen! ✍️ #UFC284 Advertisement — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 4, 2022

Also Read It is personal! Calling Neil Magny a “gatekeeper” is okay, but you’ll get destroyed | UFC Vegas 64 Magny became the first competitor to submit Daniel Rodriguez to win The...