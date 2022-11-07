It is personal! Calling Neil Magny a “gatekeeper” is okay, but you’ll get destroyed | UFC Vegas 64
Magny became the first competitor to submit Daniel Rodriguez to win The...
As the newly crowned lightweight champion gets ready to make his first title defence following his convincing submission victory over Charles Oliveira last month in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev is growing increasingly angry with the UFC.
The native of Dagestan and protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov was anticipated to face Alexander Volkanovski in Perth, Australia, in 2019. However, based on Makhachev’s most recent Tweet, in which he urged the UFC to “stop playing games” and provide the contract for his upcoming bout, that fight appears to be in peril.
I’m not sure what UFC wants, February Australia or March Vegas, I honestly don’t care about location and opponent, I never choose opponents. Just send a contract and stop playing games
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 5, 2022
“I’m not sure what UFC wants, February Australia or March Vegas, I honestly don’t care about location and opponent, I never choose opponents. Just send a contract and stop playing games,”, Makhachev wrote in a post yesterday.
Makhachev made his remarks after Volkanovski questioned Islam’s desire for the fight following their encounter at UFC 280, raising doubts about Islam’s commitment to the contest.
Are you a man of your word? @MAKHACHEVMMA? 🇦🇺 Let’s make it happen! ✍️ #UFC284Advertisement
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 4, 2022
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.