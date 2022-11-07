Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Islam Makhachev requests that the UFC cease “playing games” with his upcoming bout
Islam Makhachev requests that the UFC cease “playing games” with his upcoming bout

Islam Makhachev requests that the UFC cease “playing games” with his upcoming bout

Articles
Advertisement
Islam Makhachev requests that the UFC cease “playing games” with his upcoming bout

Islam Makhachev requests that the UFC cease “playing games” with his upcoming bout

Advertisement
  • Islam Makhachev is growing increasingly angry with the UFC
  • Makhachev was anticipated to face Alexander Volkanovski in Perth
  • Makhachev made his remarks after Volkanovski questioned Islam’s desire for the fight
Advertisement

As the newly crowned lightweight champion gets ready to make his first title defence following his convincing submission victory over Charles Oliveira last month in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev is growing increasingly angry with the UFC.

The native of Dagestan and protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov was anticipated to face Alexander Volkanovski in Perth, Australia, in 2019. However, based on Makhachev’s most recent Tweet, in which he urged the UFC to “stop playing games” and provide the contract for his upcoming bout, that fight appears to be in peril.

 

Advertisement

“I’m not sure what UFC wants, February Australia or March Vegas, I honestly don’t care about location and opponent, I never choose opponents. Just send a contract and stop playing games,”, Makhachev wrote in a post yesterday.

Makhachev made his remarks after Volkanovski questioned Islam’s desire for the fight following their encounter at UFC 280, raising doubts about Islam’s commitment to the contest.

 

Also Read

It is personal! Calling Neil Magny a “gatekeeper” is okay, but you’ll get destroyed | UFC Vegas 64
It is personal! Calling Neil Magny a “gatekeeper” is okay, but you’ll get destroyed | UFC Vegas 64

Magny became the first competitor to submit Daniel Rodriguez to win The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match 4 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match 4 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators | Match 3
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators | Match 3
MS vs QG Full Highlights: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 3
MS vs QG Full Highlights: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 3
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets
Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Munsey instrumental in Scotland's advantage at top
Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Munsey instrumental in Scotland's advantage at top
UEFA Europa League: FC Barcelona and Sevilla both in action on Thursday night
UEFA Europa League: FC Barcelona and Sevilla both in action on Thursday night
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story