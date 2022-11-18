Malan admits he cried after missing the T20 World Cup final

David Malan, an English batter, has admitted that he sobbed when he learned that the team management had opted not to risk him in Sunday’s T20 World Cup 2022 final match against Pakistan

During England’s most recent Super 12 match against Sri Lanka, Malan suffered a groyne ailment, and pacer Mark Wood experienced a hip issue

The two players were unable to participate in England’s decisive victory over India in the semi-final, which allowed them to advance to the tournament’s championship.

Advertisement

Malan and Wood were given every opportunity to prove their fitness in time for the grand final match against Pakistan, and they passed a fitness test, but head coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler finally decided it was not worth taking a chance on the pair.

It was “one of the toughest days I’ve ever had as a cricketer,” the left-handed hitter remarked.

“All of us experience difficult periods in our jobs. One of the worst days I’ve ever had as a cricketer was definitely not being able to play in the championship game. That’s how sport is; it can be brutal at times “Speaking following the opening ODI on Thursday against Australia, Malan remarked.

“Although Woody and I had completed the necessary tasks, it is understandable that the choice was made to not put us at risk. You never know how many World Cup finals you’ll be a part of, so I shed a few tears that evening.

“It’s definitely simpler to accept than to pass a fitness test and then find yourself in a scenario where you’re still at danger and could let the team down by quitting the following day while chasing a ball in the second over of the match.

“I spoke with Mark for two minutes. After feeling terrible, we both remarked, “It’s not about us anymore; it’s about what the team needs.” It’s past now. Everything is irrelevant now that we have won the World Cup.

Advertisement

“After the disappointment of last week, which included both disappointment and the tremendous thrill and elation of winning that World Cup, it is really fulfilling to be fit and perform at a high level like I did [in the first ODI].

“There is a tonne more cricket left, and my career still has a lot to offer. I still want to work hard to make this team and I still want to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup.”

With outstanding batting and bowling, the Buttler-led team defeated Pakistan by five wickets. The big final included Sam Curran and Ben Stokes, who helped their country win. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Stokes scored 52 runs in 49 balls against the green shirts while the bowler grabbed three wickets.

Malan, however, returned to the team on Thursday in the opening ODI of the three-match series against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Although he scored 134 runs off 128 balls, the English team fell to Australia by six wickets, hence his performance was in vain.

Also Read Moeen Ali: ‘Dawid Malan’s injury doesn’t look great’ Dawid Malan is unlikely to be available for the team's semifinal match...