Man Utd rival Ten Hag’s team will face a “big challenge,” according to Barcelona manager Xavi

Man Utd and Barcelona are tied in the Europa League semifinal game

Frenkie de Jong, a midfielder for Barcelona, was frequently connected to Erik ten Hag’s team during the summer

Advertisement

In the play-off round of the Europa League, Manchester United will face Barcelona. The eight teams that finished third in their Champions League groups will face the eight runners-up from their Europa League groups, including United. Juventus will play Nantes, and Jose Mourinho’s Roma team will play FC Salzburg.

On February 16 are the first legs, and on February 23 are the second legs. Arsenal qualified for the last 16 as one of the winners when they won their Europa League group. United, who placed second in their group behind Real Sociedad, will travel for the first game at the Nou Camp, with the return match taking place at Old Trafford seven days later.

Frenkie de Jong, a midfielder for Barcelona, was frequently connected to Erik ten Hag’s team during the summer, but the Dutch international ultimately stayed with the Spanish team. Barcelona, who now leads La Liga, placed third in their Champions League group, behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

“We will have to compete, going to Manchester against a really top rival and an historic side which has grown a lot with the arrival of [Erik] ten Hag,” said Barcelona boss Xavi.

“[They have] great individual players and it is the toughest rival once again in the Europa League.

“It’s a massive challenge for us.”

Advertisement

Six-time Europa League champion Sevilla will play PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands.

Barcelona vs. Manchester United full play-off round draw

Nantes vs. Juventus

Midtjylland vs. Sporting Lisbon

Rennes vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Advertisement

Union Berlin vs. Ajax

Monaco vs. Bayer Leverkusen

PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla

Roma vs. FC Salzburg

Also Read Son Heung-min may not play in FIFA World Cup 2022 Son Heung-min may need surgery to fix a fracture near his left...