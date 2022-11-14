Manchester United released a statement in which star player Cristiano Ronaldo

After giving an explosive interview, Manchester United released a statement in which star player Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he felt “betrayed” by the organization for trying to kick him out of the team.

The Portuguese star added in his interview that he has “no regard” for Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, because he “doesn’t show respect for me.”

The team released the following brief statement: “Manchester United observes the media coverage surrounding an interview with Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will evaluate its response after the complete facts have been confirmed.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

During the 90-minute interview, which he gave shortly before departing for Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo made targets out of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, his old teammate Wayne Rooney, and Ralf Rangnick.

