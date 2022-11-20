Maulana Rafi Usmani’s passing is mourned by Mohammad Rizwan

Rizwan has conveyed his sorrow over the passing of Maulana Rafi Usmani

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, has conveyed his sorrow over the passing of Grand Mufti Maulana Rafi Usmani, who died on Friday in Karachi at the age of 86.

“Mufti Rafi Usmani sahib was an asset for the nation. [My] heart is extremely aggrieved on his sad demise, but his meeting with his creator became closer,” Rizwan wrote on Twitter.

He prayed for Maulana Rafi to enjoy success and comfort in the afterlife.

Mufti-e-Azam Maulana Usmani, a prominent Islamic scholar and president of Jaamiyah Darul Uloom in Karachi, passed away on Saturday. On Sunday morning, funeral prayers were held in the city.

The funeral prayers were conducted by his brother Maulana Taqi Usmani, a well-known religious figure and vice president of an Islamic university. Governor of Sindh Kamran Tesori, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and a sizable crowd were present.

The deceased scholar’s grave will be located between that of his mother and father, former grand mufti Shafi Usmani, in Jaamiyah Darul Uloom in Korangi.

On July 21, 1936, Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in Deoband, United-India. He also served as the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan patron’s

His father, Mufti Shafi Usmani, founded Darul Uloom Karachi, where he was involved in scholarly and teaching activities.

The clerics and academics of the Deoband school of thought appointed the Islamic scholar as Mufti-e-Azam in 1995.

In 1986, Mufti Rafi Usmani took over as the seminary’s head, a position he held until his passing.