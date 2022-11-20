Messi practises sparingly away from the Argentina team

Lionel Messi participated in some light training away from his Argentina

Messi and a few other players remained in the gym rather than attending main training

Argentina will also compete against Mexico and Poland

Advertisement

Three days before Argentina’s World Cup opening against Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi participated in some light training away from his Argentina teammates on Saturday, leading some supporters to believe he may be injured.

The 35-year-old captain, who is playing in his sixth and final World Cup, was reportedly kept apart as a “precautionary” step because of muscle exhaustion, according to Argentine media.

On Friday, Messi and a few other players remained in the gym rather than attending main training at the Qatar University, where his squad is one of the favourites in Qatar to win the one big prize that has escaped him throughout his stellar career.

Due to an inflamed Achilles tendon, Messi was forced to skip a Paris St. Germain match earlier this month. However, Argentine media said that there was no genuine question he wouldn’t make the Saudi Arabia game.

In Group C, Argentina will also compete against Mexico and Poland.

Also Read Injury forced Karim Benzema of France out of the FIFA World Cup Karim Benzema will not participate in the World Cup Ballon d'Or winner...

Advertisement