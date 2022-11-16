Michael Vaughan makes a 2023 ODI World Cup winner prediction

Michael Vaughan, a former Test batsman, has picked England to win the forthcoming ODI World Cup in 2023 in India.

Last Sunday’s T20 World Cup 2022 final saw England defeat Pakistan, winning the championship for a second time

The big final included Sam Curran and Ben Stokes, who helped their country win

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Stokes scored 52 runs in 49 balls against the green shirts while the bowler grabbed three wickets.

After the decisive victory, Vaughan lavished praise on England for their outstanding performance.

“The next big ticket is to win the 50 over World Cup in India next year. They [England] have good spin options, and you have to put them down as favourites for that tournament as well. When the tournament starts people will have India as favourites on home soil. Utter nonsense. England will be the team to beat without any question, and that is going to be the case for a few more years to come,” In his Telegraph column, Vaughan wrote.

The former cricket player-turned-pundit added that India should “swallow their pride” and look to England for guidance.

“How are England going about their business? What do they do? If I was in charge of Australia I would be all over Mike Hussey, who was specialist batting coach with England at this tournament and asking what they do behind the scenes. If I was running Indian cricket I would swallow my pride and look at England for inspiration,” he added.

‘Would have loved Shaheen to bowl the last overs’

Speaking of the championship game, the former cricketer expressed his desire for Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to bowl the final few innings.

When taking Harry Brook’s catch in the championship game, Shaheen awkwardly landed on his right knee and was forced to leave the field.

The left-arm bowler, who was brought in to deliver the 16th over, was in excruciating discomfort when he bowled the first ball but was unable to continue.

“I would have loved to see Shaheen Shah Afridi bowl those last overs fully fit. Pakistan were unlucky. England needed 8.7 an over when Afridi came on to bowl his third over but hobbled off. That is a lot of runs against a bowler of his quality,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical team has recommended a two-week rehabilitation for Shaheen after scans revealed no signs of an injury.

However, given that the top bowler recovered from a knee injury before the T20 World Cup, the pacer’s participation in the forthcoming three-match Test series against England may be in doubt.

