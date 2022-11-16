Mohammad Abbas gets a new two-year contract with Hampshire

Mohammad Abbas, a Pakistani bowler, has renewed his contract with Hampshire County Cricket Club for the following two years

Abbas was a key player in Hampshire’s two-year quest for the red-ball championship, claiming 50 wickets in 2022 as Hampshire fell just short to Surrey

The seasoned group, which also includes left-armer Keith Barker and South African Kyle Abbott, scored 150 runs in the most recent County Championship campaign.

“Hampshire Cricket are delighted to announce that Pakistan fast bowler Muhammad Abbas has committed his future to the Club by signing a new two-year contract. Abbas will now remain at The Ageas Bowl until at least the end of the 2024 season,” Hampshire said in a statement on Tuesday.

HE'S HERE TO STAY! 🤝 We are delighted to announce that @RealMAbbas226 has signed a new two-year contract with the Club 🤩 He has extended his stay at @TheAgeasBowl until at least the end of the 2024 season 🙌

“I’m really glad to have signed a new contract and to be remaining with Hampshire for two more years,” the right-arm pacer remarked at the time.

I’ve enjoyed working at The Ageas Bowl, and I’m eager to support the team’s efforts to win the County Championship.

In just his second county match, he picked up nine wickets against Middlesex. He finished 2021 with 41 wickets at an average of 15.87.

The seamer also put on a noteworthy effort against Gloucestershire, taking nine wickets.

Abbas has grabbed 90 wickets in 25 Test matches for the Pakistani team, it should be noted.

