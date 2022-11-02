Mohammad Haris may take place of Fakhar Zaman in T20 World Cup 2022

Mohammad Haris may take place of Fakhar Zaman in T20 World Cup 2022.

Team management will ask the ICC Event Technical Committee to authorize the substitution.

Zaman was previously ruled out of his team’s forthcoming T20 World Cup match against South Africa.

Advertisement

Mohammad Haris, a wicketkeeper-batsman, is most likely to take Fakhar Zaman’s place in the Pakistani T20 World Cup 2022 roster for the balance of the competition due to an injury.

Following additional discussion, the team management will ask the ICC Event Technical Committee to authorize the substitution.

It should be noted that Haris, along with Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir, are travelling reserves for the Pakistani team.

The players hit the ground running in preparation for tomorrow’s match 🏟️🏏#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/i3LdpAwtXU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 2, 2022

Advertisement

Zaman, a top-order batsman for Pakistan, was previously ruled out of his team’s forthcoming T20 World Cup match against South Africa.

Dr. Najeeb Soomro, the team doctor and the PCB’s top medical officer, told the media in Sydney that the player and the team management were aware of the dangers of entering him into this competition.

On October 30, the left-hander faced the Netherlands in his opening T20 World Cup game and scored 20 runs in 16 balls.

We are aware that Fakhar suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup roughly seven weeks ago, but he has shown incredible bravery, resiliency, and hard effort to return to the team. He underwent a protracted recuperation process before rejoining the team, according to Dr. Najeeb.

“It takes time for any knee injury to fully recover, obviously,” the doctor said. Fakhar and the team were aware of the dangers going into the competition, therefore we were able to get him in. You witnessed his performance in the previous game. He unfortunately had a slight twist, which made his injury worse. He has undergone scans, and they have revealed no new injuries. But he’s not feeling 100%, according to the PCB’s chief medical officer.

Advertisement

Also Read David Miller says his team should take advantage of Pakistan’s top order David Miller says his team should take advantage of Pakistan's top order....