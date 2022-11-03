Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Mohammad Haris steps in for injured Fakhar Zaman in T20 World Cup
Mohammad Haris steps in for injured Fakhar Zaman in T20 World Cup

Mohammad Haris steps in for injured Fakhar Zaman in T20 World Cup

Articles
Advertisement
Mohammad Haris steps in for injured Fakhar Zaman in T20 World Cup

Mohammad Haris steps in for an injured Fakhar Zaman in T20 World Cup

Advertisement
  • Fakhar Zaman, a crucial batsman for Pakistan, is out with an aggravating knee ailment
  • The replacement of Haris for Fakhar is approved by the event technical committee
  • At the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play South Africa today
Advertisement

Fakhar Zaman, a crucial player for the team in the T20 World Cup 2022, would be replaced by Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, it was announced Thursday morning.

Haris has been authorised by the event technical committee (ETC) of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to take the place of Zaman, who was unable to play in today’s game due to an aggravation of a right knee ailment.

Zaman’s replacement was suggested to be Haris, but before the player could be brought to the team, the ETC had to give its clearance.

Wasim Khan, the ICC General Manager for Cricket, Chris Tetley, Peter Roach of Cricket Australia, Shane Doyle of the Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee, and independent members Shaun Pollock and Ian Bishop make up the ETC.

The 32-year-old batter had lengthy rehabilitation after suffering a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury seven weeks ago at the Asia Cup 2022. He was included in the squad after being given the all-clear, but he tragically injured his knee at the Asia Cup by twisting it.

Also Read

Rain delays Bangladesh vs India T20 World Cup 2022 match
Rain delays Bangladesh vs India T20 World Cup 2022 match

Rain delays Bangladesh vs India T20 World Cup 2022 match. Bangladesh was...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the cricket News, Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Wordle today February 08, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 08, 2023: Here’s answer
Zainab Abbas' brother Hussain Abbas Mirza joined Multan Sultans
Zainab Abbas' brother Hussain Abbas Mirza joined Multan Sultans
Continental Quotas for Olympic qualifiers revealed by FIH
Continental Quotas for Olympic qualifiers revealed by FIH
Kamran Akmal says
Kamran Akmal says "I will not be playing cricket anymore due to new roles in PCB"
PSL 8: Who will take the stage at opening ceremony?
PSL 8: Who will take the stage at opening ceremony?
Christian Atsu rescued from the rubble of earthquake in Turkey
Christian Atsu rescued from the rubble of earthquake in Turkey
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story