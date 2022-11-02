Advertisement
Mohammad Rizwan dethroned by Suryakumar Yadav to become best T20I batter

  • Mohammad Rizwan was dethroned by Suryakumar Yadav to become the best T20I batter.
  • Yadav overtook Rizwan after a strong start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
  • Indian star has amassed eight half-centuries and one magnificent century.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav has displaced Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan as the best hitter in T20I cricket (ICC) in the most recent International Cricket Council rankings.

Yadav overtook Rizwan after a strong start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in which the 32-year-old scored back-to-back half-centuries against South Africa and the Netherlands.

In T20Is this year, the Indian star has amassed eight half-centuries and one magnificent century.

