Edition: English
Edition: English

  • News
  • Sports
  • Naseem Shah’s costly overs in T20 final anger Pakistanis
  • Naseem Shah disappointed fans with two pricey overs.
  • Naseem delivered 14 and 11 runs in the second and fifth overs.
  • Sam Curran took three wickets for 12 runs.
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah disappointed fans with two pricey overs against England on Sunday.

Naseem delivered 14 and 11 runs in the second and fifth overs of Pakistan’s final T20 World Cup match.

Sam Curran took three wickets for 12 runs as England held Pakistan to 137-8.

The World Cup is important to Pakistan and the cricketing community since it is similar to 1992, when Pakistan won its first World Cup.

Shah’s performance left fans disheartened and hopeless.

