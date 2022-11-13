Naseem Shah’s costly overs in T20 final anger Pakistanis

Naseem Shah disappointed fans with two pricey overs.

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah disappointed fans with two pricey overs against England on Sunday.

Naseem delivered 14 and 11 runs in the second and fifth overs of Pakistan’s final T20 World Cup match.

Sam Curran took three wickets for 12 runs as England held Pakistan to 137-8.

The World Cup is important to Pakistan and the cricketing community since it is similar to 1992, when Pakistan won its first World Cup.

Shah’s performance left fans disheartened and hopeless.

There is a reason Quetta released Naseem shah.#PAKvENG — Ammar khan (@Ammarsayss) November 13, 2022

What’s Wrong with naseem shah😕🥺 — calmdownboys (@Calmdown210) November 13, 2022

Naseem Shah has killed whatever hopes we had left. — 0mer (@TrollParatha) November 13, 2022

Naseem shah Q bar bar new line try kar rahay ho Allah KY wasta hai🙏🙏🙏 — Hanif Dawar (@hanif_dawar) November 13, 2022

Babar Azam is throwing the match away by again giving overs to Naseem Shah who’s giving extra runs like 5 runs without a ball. It’s indeed suicidal. — Mamoon Aftab (@MamoonAftab) November 13, 2022

It's okay Naseem Shah we have unlimited runs to defend — حسن (@Hasank0192) November 13, 2022

