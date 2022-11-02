Netherlands beat Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup to win inaugural Super 12.

The Netherlands overcame Zimbabwe by five wickets to win their first game in the T20 World Cup 2022’s Super 12 phase.

At the Adelaide Oval, the Dutch, who are already eliminated from contention for the semifinals, knocked out Zimbabwe for 117 in 19.2 overs and, helped along by Max O’Dowd’s 52, reached their target of 120-5 with 12 balls remaining.

Scott Edwards, the captain, remarked, “It’s great.”

“Good to get the ball moving after a rocking start,” said the team. “We came here to win some games at the Super 12.”

With only one victory from four games, Zimbabwe needs a mathematical miracle to advance as one of the top two teams in Group 2, which is presently being led by South Africa, which will play Pakistan on Thursday.

As the crowds poured in for the second game of the Adelaide doubleheader between India and Bangladesh, O’Dowd and Tom Cooper, who hit 32, put together a second-wicket stand of 73 to lead the team home.

Player of the match O’Dowd said, “I was fairly scruffy in the beginning. It was necessary to adapt to the wicket.

I had some time to adjust, but eventually I was able to adapt well to bat as long as I could because Zimbabwe has some tall boys who have more bounce.

After Stephan Myburgh was out for eight by Blessing Muzarabani in the fourth over, O’Dowd and Cooper started to score freely in pursuit of a modest 118-run mark.

Cooper finished a 29-ball innings, which contained two fours and a six, before being caught out by Luke Jongwe.

With two straight boundaries, O’Dowd reached his second fifty of the game. However, he was shortly out to Muzarabani, then Richard Ngarava sent out skipper Scott Edwards, but Bas de Leede remained steadfast to score the winning four.

O’Dowd is’sensational’

Our bowlers were outstanding, and the top four also helped us go fairly close to the score, according to Edwards.

Max has been amazing for the past four to five years and always shows up to major events.

In 19.2 overs, the Netherlands bowled out Zimbabwe, which had chosen to bat first, despite Sikandar Raza’s in-form 40 off just 24 balls.

Wesley Madhevere was dismissed for one by Van Meekeren after playing all over a quick and straight delivery.

With methodical bowling, the quicks maintained the pressure, and Brandon Glover successfully caught Craig Ervine, the Zimbabwean captain, for three points. Within six overs, Zimbabwe had dropped to 20-3.

Before Van Meekeren made a run, Raza and Sean Williams combined for 48 runs in a ninth over by Glover that had 14 runs added on.

Williams, a left-handed player, managed to make 28 out of 23 balls before being nabbed while trying to increase the score.

All-rounder Raza, who shone with the ball in his team’s unexpected victory over Pakistan in Perth, spurred Zimbabwe to life by slamming Glover for a massive six over midwicket.

In the 15th over, De Leede took Raza’s prized wicket after being struck by a brutal bouncer by Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the team’s last loss. De Leede bowled with a bandaged cheek bone.

With the exception of Williams and Raza, none of Zimbabwe’s batsmen failed to reach double figures as they labored to reach 100.

Glover, de Leede, and Logan van Beek each claimed two wickets, and pace bowler Fred Klaassen finished with 1-17 from his four overs.

