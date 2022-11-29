Advertisement
  Netherlands beats Qatar 2:0 | FIFA world cup 2022 points table
Netherlands beats Qatar 2:0 | FIFA world cup 2022 points table

Netherlands beats Qatar 2:0 | FIFA world cup 2022 points table

Netherlands beats Qatar 2:0 | FIFA world cup 2022 points table

Netherlands beats Qatar 2:0 | FIFA world cup 2022 points table

  • The Netherlands stay on top of Group A with seven points,
  • Ecuador and Qatar, on the other hand, will have to leave the tournament.

Just over a week ago, Qatar welcomed the world to the biggest stage there is. Now, they are leaving the tournament with grace.

The Netherlands stay on top of Group A with seven points, while Senegal comes in second with six points after beating Ecuador 2-1.

Ecuador and Qatar, on the other hand, will have to leave the tournament because they only got four and zero points.

We want to thank you again for joining us and encourage you to check out our live blog coverage of England vs. Wales and Iran vs. USA later today.

But before you leave, make sure you read our report on this match to find out everything you need to know.

