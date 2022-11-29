Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • New solo photos of Sania Mirza tempt fans amid divorce rumours
New solo photos of Sania Mirza tempt fans amid divorce rumours

New solo photos of Sania Mirza tempt fans amid divorce rumours

Articles
Advertisement
New solo photos of Sania Mirza tempt fans amid divorce rumours

New solo photos of Sania Mirza tempt fans amid divorce rumors

Advertisement
  • New solo photos of Sania Mirza tempt fans amid divorce rumours.
  • Shoaib’s absence from Sania’s Instagram photos has drawn attention from Shoaib’s fans.
  • 36-year-old model showed off her black show-set attire while posing with a big smile on her face.
Advertisement

Regarding the famous pair Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, divorce rumours are still circulating in Pakistan.

The talented tennis player has recently been spotted taking solo photos on the set of an upcoming reality show, while Shoaib’s absence from Sania’s Instagram photos has drawn attention from Shoaib’s fans.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Advertisement

In a recent gallery, the 36-year-old model showed off her black show-set attire while posing with a big smile on her face.

Tens of thousands of people commented on the images on photo-sharing websites, with followers concocting their own tales when Sania began to remove her spouse Shoaib Malik from recent photos.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Advertisement

Although there is a discussion online that the couple has split, their cryptic Instagram postings about having “broken hearts” and going through a difficult time have been giving away numerous clues. Sania is reportedly living in a new home in Dubai, but Malik and Mirza continue to follow each other on Instagram.

Sania received birthday wishes from Shoaib as well, but neither she nor the post has received a response. However, this is not the first time that such allegations have surfaced; back in 2012, when the couple was going through a difficult time, it also occurred.

When questioned about his marriage earlier this month, Malik attempted to set the record straight. The seasoned cricketer advised the interviewer quickly to disregard the rumours but refrained from providing further specifics.

Also Read

Tennis star Sania Mirza shares an amusing video on Instagram
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares an amusing video on Instagram

Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis prodigy, is well-known not only for her...

Advertisement

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ghana vs Uruguay 0-2
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ghana vs Uruguay 0-2
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: South Korea vs Portugal Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: South Korea vs Portugal Full Highlights
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | South Korea beat Portugal 2-1
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | South Korea beat Portugal 2-1
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan prepare for Red Sea Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan prepare for Red Sea Film Festival
FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Netherlands begin the knockout rounds with contrasting challenges
FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Netherlands begin the knockout rounds with contrasting challenges
Ireland's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup team will be captained by Amy Hunter
Ireland's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup team will be captained by Amy Hunter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story