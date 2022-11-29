New solo photos of Sania Mirza tempt fans amid divorce rumors

New solo photos of Sania Mirza tempt fans amid divorce rumours.

Regarding the famous pair Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, divorce rumours are still circulating in Pakistan.

The talented tennis player has recently been spotted taking solo photos on the set of an upcoming reality show, while Shoaib’s absence from Sania’s Instagram photos has drawn attention from Shoaib’s fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

In a recent gallery, the 36-year-old model showed off her black show-set attire while posing with a big smile on her face.

Tens of thousands of people commented on the images on photo-sharing websites, with followers concocting their own tales when Sania began to remove her spouse Shoaib Malik from recent photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Although there is a discussion online that the couple has split, their cryptic Instagram postings about having “broken hearts” and going through a difficult time have been giving away numerous clues. Sania is reportedly living in a new home in Dubai, but Malik and Mirza continue to follow each other on Instagram.

Sania received birthday wishes from Shoaib as well, but neither she nor the post has received a response. However, this is not the first time that such allegations have surfaced; back in 2012, when the couple was going through a difficult time, it also occurred.

When questioned about his marriage earlier this month, Malik attempted to set the record straight. The seasoned cricketer advised the interviewer quickly to disregard the rumours but refrained from providing further specifics.

