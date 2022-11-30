New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Live Score Updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score

The New York Strikers and the Northern Warriors to square off in match 22 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2022 tonight.
Match Details New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors, Match 22, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
Date and Time: November 30, Wednesday, 10.00 pm IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Live Score Updates
Box office from Eoin Morgan 🍿🎥
His 87 off 35 is now the highest individual score of Season 6 & earns himself the @Sportsbuzzcom Player of the Match 🙌#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/vQKdZw2aDo
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
Unreal scenes at the Zayed Cricket Stadium 🤯
The @NewYorkStrikers continue their winning streak in a last ball thriller against the @nwarriorst10 🔥#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/qCjo0PvKVH
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
Phenomenal from Powell 🙌
Our @thebitica Maximum Impact Player extends his lead as the top 6️⃣ hitter in the tournament 💥#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/rU9j29XD6a
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
There’s no stopping the @nwarriorst10 batters this year 🔥
They have set the @NewYorkStrikers a huge 1️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ runs to win 💪#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/8TmF7It8eh
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
