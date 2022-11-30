New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Live Score Updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score

The New York Strikers and the Northern Warriors to square off in match 22 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2022 tonight.

Match Details New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors, Match 22, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 30, Wednesday, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Live Score Updates