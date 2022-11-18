Neymar is in “great” shape for the FIFA World Cup, according to colleague Marquinhos

Neymar Jr. of Brazil is in excellent physical shape as he attempts to lead his country to a sixth FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar, according to Marquinhos, the forward’s Paris Saint-Germain colleague.

On November 24, Brazil will play Serbia to open the competition. Later in Group G, they will play Switzerland and Cameroon.

During a break in Brazil’s pre-World Cup training camp in Turin, Marquinhos remarked, “The attention and pressure are inevitable, it’s always been like that since he arrived in the national team (in 2010),”

“He knows how to deal with it. We all do. We know the importance and the pressure involved with playing in the World Cup. This has to motivate us and drive us to be better prepared to get the best possible result. Neymar… is in excellent physical shape. I know how focused he is and the effort he has made to be fully prepared.” With 15 goals and 12 assists in 19 games for PSG this season, Neymar has been in excellent form for the French club.

The 30-year-old is on pace to surpass Pele’s all-time Brazil record of 77 goals at this tournament. He has scored 75 goals in 121 appearances for his nation.

