Northern Warriors beats Chennai Braves | T10 League points table 2022

Northern Warriors beats Northern Warriors by 34 runs in The sixteenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Playing first Inning Northern Warriors set a huge target of 141 against Chennai Braves in a result Chennai Braves made 107 runs with loss of 5 wickets

Abu Dhabi T10 LeaguePWLDNRRPts
1 Deccan Gladiators43101.9006
2 Morrisville Samp Army43100.9616
3 New York Strikers43100.5256
4 Northern Warriors52300.2004
5 Team Abu Dhabi3111-1.0153
6 Delhi Bulls4121-1.1033
7 The Chennai Braves4130-0.9362
8 Bangla Tigers4130-0.9432
