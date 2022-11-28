Northern Warriors beats Chennai Braves | T10 League points table 2022

Northern Warriors beats Northern Warriors by 34 runs in The sixteenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Playing first Inning Northern Warriors set a huge target of 141 against Chennai Braves in a result Chennai Braves made 107 runs with loss of 5 wickets

Abu Dhabi T10 League P W L D NRR Pts 1 Deccan Gladiators 4 3 1 0 1.900 6 2 Morrisville Samp Army 4 3 1 0 0.961 6 3 New York Strikers 4 3 1 0 0.525 6 4 Northern Warriors 5 2 3 0 0.200 4 5 Team Abu Dhabi 3 1 1 1 -1.015 3 6 Delhi Bulls 4 1 2 1 -1.103 3 7 The Chennai Braves 4 1 3 0 -0.936 2 8 Bangla Tigers 4 1 3 0 -0.943 2