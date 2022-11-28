Northern Warriors beats Chennai Braves | T10 League points table 2022

Advertisement
Northern Warriors beats Northern Warriors by 34 runs in The sixteenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
Playing first Inning Northern Warriors set a huge target of 141 against Chennai Braves in a result Chennai Braves made 107 runs with loss of 5 wickets
|Abu Dhabi T10 League
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Deccan Gladiators
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1.900
|6
|2
|Morrisville Samp Army
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.961
|6
|3
|New York Strikers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.525
|6
|4
|Northern Warriors
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.200
|4
|5
|Team Abu Dhabi
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1.015
|3
|6
|Delhi Bulls
|4
|1
|2
|1
|-1.103
|3
|7
|The Chennai Braves
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.936
|2
|8
|Bangla Tigers
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.943
|2
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.