Novak Djokovic granted Australia visa, will play Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to go to the 2023 Australian Open.

Serbian missed this year’s tournament after being deported because of his vaccination status.

Nine-time Australian Open champion was put on an aircraft the day before the tournament.

Novak Djokovic stated on Wednesday that he has been granted a visa to go to Melbourne for the 2023 Australian Open. Djokovic missed this year’s tournament after being deported because of his vaccination status.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. It was a relief, “After defeating Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals in Turin, the Serbian remarked.

“It was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia obviously. I could not receive better news for sure, during this tournament as well.”

On Tuesday, Australian media claimed that the government had agreed to issue a visa to the unvaccinated Serbian, reversing a three-year restriction imposed upon his expulsion from the nation.

This year’s competition was overshadowed by the fact that nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic was put on an aircraft the day before the tournament, following a high-stakes legal struggle over his visa status.

“Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam,” said Djokovic. “I made some of the best memories there.”

Djokovic was commenting after sealing a berth in the season-ending Finals’ final four with a 6-4, 6-1 triumph over Rublev, his second consecutive set victory in as many matches.

He stated that the news from Australia was encouraging.

“Did it affect my game today? I would like to believe it did,” he said.

“Knowing that I have clarity now, what I do in the off-season, starting the season in Australia, also of course did relieve some of the pressure.”

