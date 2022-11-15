On Sania Mirza’s birthday, Shoaib Malik declares his love for her

Amidst rumours that the couple is getting a divorce

Former Pakistani national cricket team captain Shoaib Malik sent his wife Sania Mirza a sweet happy birthday message

This year, the Indian tennis player turned 36

Malik wished her a happy birthday on her important and unique day via social media. Malik also shared a sweet old photo of them sharing a happy moment close to one another.

The heartfelt birthday greeting is especially noteworthy because there are rumours that the two sports stars are breaking up.

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest… pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022

They both remained silent when media sites reported that they were divorcing, refusing to either confirm or refute the news. However, according to insiders, the two celebrities have already cut ties after resolving some of their legal problems.

A Malik-related source, however, asserts that the rumours of their divorce are untrue. Every partnership has its share of differences, according to the source.

Malik and Mirza exchanged vows in April 2010. 2018 saw the birth of the couple’s son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

